Power Integrations to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced webcasts of appearances by company executives at the following investor conferences:

Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – June 2, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. ET

Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference – June 7, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of these events will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

