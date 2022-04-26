Power Integrations to Showcase New Automotive and High-Power Products at PCIM Europe

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, will be showcasing new products for the electric vehicle and industrial gate driver markets at PCIM Europe 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany next month.

Dates: May 10-12, 2022 When: Exhibit Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Power Integrations Booth: Hall 9, Booth 318 Where: Messe Nuremberg, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nuremberg, Germany

Panel and speaking sessions:

May 11, 2022, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall 6, Booth 6-246: Power Integrations’ President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan, "The Next Level of Wide Bandgap Design – GaN” panel session

May 12, 2022, 2:25-2:45 p.m., Hall 6, Booth 6-224: Power Integrations’ Senior Director and Automotive Systems Engineer Michael Hornkamp, "ASIL-Ready 1200 V Gate-Drivers for Electric Buses & Trucks” presentation

Power Integrations’ products will also be featured in the following partner booths:

Infineon Technologies, Hall 7, Booth 412

Hitachi Europe Ltd, Hall 9, Booth 354

Hy-Line, Hall 9, Booth 433

MEV Elektronik Service, Hall 7, Booth 440

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

