|
26.04.2022 15:00:00
Power Integrations to Showcase New Automotive and High-Power Products at PCIM Europe
Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, will be showcasing new products for the electric vehicle and industrial gate driver markets at PCIM Europe 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany next month.
|
Dates:
|
May 10-12, 2022
|
When:
|
Exhibit Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
|
Power Integrations Booth:
|
Hall 9, Booth 318
|
Where:
|
|
Messe Nuremberg, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nuremberg,
Germany
Panel and speaking sessions:
- May 11, 2022, 2:15-3:15 p.m., Hall 6, Booth 6-246: Power Integrations’ President and CEO Balu Balakrishnan, "The Next Level of Wide Bandgap Design – GaN” panel session
- May 12, 2022, 2:25-2:45 p.m., Hall 6, Booth 6-224: Power Integrations’ Senior Director and Automotive Systems Engineer Michael Hornkamp, "ASIL-Ready 1200 V Gate-Drivers for Electric Buses & Trucks” presentation
Power Integrations’ products will also be featured in the following partner booths:
- Infineon Technologies, Hall 7, Booth 412
- Hitachi Europe Ltd, Hall 9, Booth 354
- Hy-Line, Hall 9, Booth 433
- MEV Elektronik Service, Hall 7, Booth 440
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, power.com, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005440/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Power Integrations zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Power Integrations öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Power Integrations upgraded to positive from neutral at Susquehanna (MarketWatch)
|
04.02.22
|Power Integrations (POWI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Power Integrations Inc.
|74,00
|-3,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung: Wall Street geht uneins in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt deutlich fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zur Wochenmitte zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten pendelte. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel schwankungsanfällig. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.