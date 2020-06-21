|
POWER Magazine Awards Will Be Given at the Rescheduled ELECTRIC POWER Conference and Exhibition
HOUSTON, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The editors of POWER magazine and the organizers of the ELECTRIC POWER Conference + Exhibition announced today that the following POWER Awards will be given during an in-person program in Kansas City, Missouri.
New in 2020, ELECTRIC POWER and POWER magazine will honor innovative leaders from the power generation industry. A worldwide call for nominations went out and the editors of POWER magazine narrowed the submissions down to a short list of award-worthy contenders in the following categories:
- Clean Energy Promoter
- Creative Problem Solver
- Digitalization Technology Adoption Leader
- Emerging Technology Developer
- Environmental Health and Safety Manager Team
- Executive/Plant Manager/Supervisor
- Project Team
- Safety Team
- Up and Coming Under 30
- Women in Power
- Training Programs-Individual/Team
The finalists include leaders from the following companies:
- ACWA Power
- AMPIRICAL
- BioStar Renewables
- Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc.
- DKY (for Donaldson Company, a filtration supplier)
- Electrical Builders Inc (EBI)
- Enchanted Rock
- ENMAX
- Farmers
- General Infrastructure
- Guidehouse (Formerly Navigant)
- Homer Electric Association, Inc.
- Humless
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- National Grid
- National Institutes of Health
- Navajo Tribal Utility Authority
- NYSERDA
- Phillips Lytle LLP
- Quezon Power Philippines Ltd. Co
- Sargent & Lundy
- Southwest Power Pool
- Stanwell Corporation Limited
- TerraPro Solutions
- To the Point
- Trevi Communications
- Xcel Energy
With over 100 nominations of both individuals and teams of innovative contributors, selecting the best of the best was a challenge. Finalists demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and dedication to excellence, making them worthy of recognition by their peers. It is our honor to highlight the achievements of these leaders and teams that continue to work for the betterment of the power industry. Help us celebrate as we recognize the winners and runners-up on Tuesday, September 29th during the ELECTRIC POWER/POWER magazine Awards Luncheon.
Register today for the ELECTRIC POWER Conference & Exhibition. More details about the event, including registration and pricing details, can be found at https://www.electricpowerexpo.com.
About ELECTRIC POWER:
The ELECTRIC POWER Conference and Exhibition is the event that draws more power generators than any other and helps improve power plant profitability, performance, and efficiency through high-level content, products, and services that deliver solutions to current challenges facing the power generation industry. For more information, go to https://www.electricpowerexpo.com. Register today!
