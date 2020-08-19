Power of Clean Energy (PCE) Ranks No. 294 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power of Clean Energy (PCE) announced today that Inc. magazine ranked Power of Clean Energy (PCE) No. 294 on its annual Inc. 5000 list and No. 4 in the state of Tennessee. With a three-year growth of 1,541.39%, PCE is one of the fastest growing energy efficiency companies in the country. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We feel so fortunate to be on the front end of the energy efficiency movement in this country. It is a special opportunity to be able to have such a positive impact on the customers we serve, the buildings we service, and the environment in which we live," stated PCE Co-Founder and CEO, Kevin Johnson. "Our growth is a direct reflection of our talented and creative team who love what they do and strive every day to drive our collective mission forward."

About Power of Clean Energy (PCE)

Power of Clean Energy (PCE), is a Nashville-based energy efficiency company that helps organizations across the country save money by utilizing clean energy technologies. Over the course of five years in business, PCE projects have conserved more than 28 million kWh, an environmental impact equivalent to removing 4,356 cars from the road, or removing 2,327 houses from the electric grid. For more information, visit https://www.powerofcleanenergy.com/

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available at newsstands August 18.

