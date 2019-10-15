Power Plate Launches New Line Of Premium Targeted Vibration Products Harnessing The Power Of Vibration Training On-The-Go

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Plate, the global leader in Whole Vibration Training equipment for 20 years and the choice of professional athletes, celebrities, health professionals and fitness enthusiasts around the world, today announced an expansion to their robust line of vibrating plates with the addition of its premium Targeted Vibration Products, including Power Plate Pulse™, Power Plate DualSphere™, and Power Plate Roller™. These Targeted Vibration Products are portable, easy-to-use and effective tools to help users prepare faster and recover quicker whether in the gym, office, at home or on the go.

The Targeted Vibration Products were designed and manufactured to assist everyone, regardless of fitness level, in training and recovery. Perfect for use before and after a workout or to provide relief for tight hips and sore shoulders from extended sitting and computer use, each product possesses its own unique features and provide the following benefits:

Help relax and rejuvenate tight and sore muscles

Accelerate warm up and recovery pre- and post-workout

Promote blood flow and fascia release

Enhance range of motion

Reduce pain

"For 20 years we've helped people drastically improve their mobility, strength and flexibility more efficiently and effectively through whole body vibration training on the Power Plate," said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, owners of Power Plate. "Now, we're extending our long-standing expertise and wealth of knowledge in applying the benefits of vibration to game-changing portable Targeted Vibration Products that will vastly improve the lives of people worldwide."

Power Plate Pulse – MSRP: $299

Powerful, yet whisper quiet, the Power Plate Pulse is a best-in-class premium hand-held massager featuring four vibration intensity levels and more than four hours of battery life from a single charge. Included with more attachments than any other massager on the market, users can choose between six different attachments suited for all types of preparation and recovery needs, including the fork, small flat, large flat, thumb, small ball and large ball.

Power Plate DualSphere – MSRP: $99

The Power Plate DualSphere is a premium product ideal for an effective and concentrated massage. Encompassing a unique contoured shape and an exclusive textured design, the DualSphere can effectively target hard to reach areas including feet, neck and back. It features a massaging texture, four vibration intensity levels – including an invigorating special Oscillation Mode, USB charging and a long battery life.

Power Plate Roller – MSRP: $99

Taking classic foam rolling to a new level, the Power Plate Roller features an exclusive textured design, four vibration intensity levels – including an invigorating special Oscillation Mode, USB charging and a long-lasting battery.

The Power Plate Pulse, Power Plate DualSphere, and Power Plate Roller will be available online for pre-sale in the U.S. and U.K. starting October 15, 2019 at powerplate.com and available at specialty retailers in November.

To discover why Power Plate is used by professional athletes, celebrities, health professionals and fitness enthusiasts around the world and to keep up to date on all Power Plate news, please visit PowerPlate.com . For the latest updates about Power Plate, follow @PowerPlateUSA on Twitter, @PowerPlateUSA on Instagram and /PowerPlateUSA on Facebook.

About Power Plate

Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate is the global leading vibrating platform that helps you prepare faster, perform better, and recover quicker. It makes you feel better by stimulating natural reflexes, increasing muscle activation, and improving circulation. Power Plate enhances any movement, simple or complex, typically performed on the ground.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-plate-launches-new-line-of-premium-targeted-vibration-products-harnessing-the-power-of-vibration-training-on-the-go-300938305.html

SOURCE Power Plate