Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment

Power platforms Middle River Power and PowerTransitions cut through multi-year connection queues to deliver faster capacity in the US



25.08.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST



New York, US; 25 August 2026 Partners Group acquired the platforms in 2025 through its infrastructure strategy

In the last year, the platforms have more than doubled combined operating capacity to 4.8 GW and increased combined EBITDA over 60%

These platforms have pioneered a strategy of co-locating battery storage at legacy power plants, unlocking stranded capacity and enhancing grid reliability The power platforms Middle River Power and PowerTransitions are accelerating speed-to-power and improving grid reliability in the US as severe grid constraints continue to create long interconnection queues. Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acquired Middle River Power and PowerTransitions in 2025, on behalf of its clients. Since then, the platforms have more than doubled their combined operating capacity to 4.8 GW and increased combined EBITDA over 60%. Middle River Power and PowerTransitions have pioneered a strategy of co-locating battery energy storage at legacy Natural Gas power plants. These co-located facilities provide firm, dispatchable capacity at an existing point of interconnection, which enhances grid reliability, especially during periods of high demand. By redeveloping brownfield sites, these platforms can bypass interconnection queues and bring power online much faster than greenfield alternatives with lower upgrade costs to the grid. In the last year, Middle River Power has added battery storage to four natural gas plants in California, with construction underway at a further five. Meanwhile, PowerTransitions has recently signed or closed transactions representing 1.5 GW of capacity in New York and is in the process of adding 600 MW of battery storage. Patrick Langan, Managing Director, Infrastructure, Partners Group, says: "The US is primarily short of power capacity, not power generation. Our co-location strategy at Middle River Power and PowerTransitions uniquely addresses speed-to-power and grid reliability needs in the most cost-effective way, delivering significant benefits to ratepayers and communities." About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2’000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593

Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com

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