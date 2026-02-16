Surge Holdings Aktie
Power Solutions Stock Up 140% as $6.36 Million Exit Follows 62% Sales Surge
Gagnon Securities fully exited its position in Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX), selling approximately 64,770 shares in the fourth quarter. The estimated trade value was $6.36 million, according to a February 12, 2026, SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated February 12, 2026, Gagnon Securities LLC sold its remaining 64,770 shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter. As a result, the fund reported no holdings in Power Solutions International at year-end, with the position value declining by $6.36 million from the prior quarter.Power Solutions International, Inc. operates at scale with a focus on engineering and delivering advanced power solutions for diverse industrial applications. The company leverages its expertise in alternative-fueled and conventional engine technologies to address the needs of OEMs and specialized equipment manufacturers. Strategic collaborations and a broad product portfolio support its competitive position in the industrial machinery sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
