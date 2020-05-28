Power Utilities and FTTH Case Studies and Best Practices, 2020

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Utilities and FTTH - Focus on the FTTH Strategies of Key Utility Players Across the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Utility players are investing massively in full-fibre infrastructure. Why? What are the incentives to enter these specific markets and to diversify their activities?



This report analyses five specific case studies of energy companies fully involved in FTTH markets in their home country. These five cases serve to understand the diversification of their core business and provide insights to other power utilities considering if, and how, to diversify their business model.



The report offers a detailed perspective of player strategies in five countries.

Denmark : Waoo

: Waoo Iceland : Ljsleiarinn (Reykjavik Fibre Network)

: Ljsleiarinn (Reykjavik Fibre Network) Ireland : SIRO

: SIRO Italy : Open Fiber

: Open Fiber United States : EPB

The analysis explores how each player is responding strategically to the changing landscape.



Based on this detailed one-by-one study, a synthesis of best practices is then made, extracting the key messages of the main business models implemented.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Power Utilities: General Overview



3. How to Monetise Power Utilities Infrastructure? - A Palette of Five Representative Players

3.1. USA

3.1.1. Country Overview

3.1.2. Case Study: EPB

3.2. Iceland

3.3. Denmark

3.4. Italy

3.5. Ireland



4. Comparative Analysis

4.1. Power Utilities that Implement FTTH Solutions are Part of an Ecosystem

4.2. Now is a Good Time for Power Utilities to Diversify Their Core Business and Implement FTTH Solutions

4.3. The Strategies of the Main Utility Player Engaged in Fiber Business



