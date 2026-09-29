PowerBank FY26 Loss Narrows, Expects Revenue Growth In FY27

(RTTNews) - PowerBank Corp. (PBK), a renewable energy company, reported a narrower net loss for fiscal 2026, compared to the same period last year, despite a decline in revenue.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2027, the company expects growth in revenue.

For the year ended June 30, 2026, net loss narrowed to C$24.30 million, or C$0.58 per share, compared with a net loss of C$31.12 million, or C$0.97 per share, in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was C$3.5 million, compared with EBITDA loss of C$0.85 million in the prior year.

For the latest fiscal period, revenue declined to C$27.41 million, from C$41.53 million in the prior fiscal year.

Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank aid fiscal 2026 was the year the company's financial transformation took hold. He noted that revenue declined as the company shifted from selling projects toward owning them, while gross margin expanded, net loss narrowed and cash used in operations declined.

Additionally, the company reported it has brought five projects into commercial operation during fiscal 2026, including its SFF 06 battery energy storage project in Ontario, while its IPP portfolio generated C$9.8 million in production revenue.

During the fourth quarter, PowerBank announced three new battery energy storage system projects in upstate New York, adding 60 MWh to its BESS portfolio. It also said three community solar projects in its 21 MW upstate New York portfolio reached commercial operation.

Earlier on June 26, PowerBank was awarded a C$2.95 million federal contract from the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of the Army for a covered parking canopy solar project.

The company also entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Nodiac Corp. to leverage PowerBank's portfolio of solar and battery energy storage sites across North America for the deployment of distributed AI compute infrastructure.

In pre-market trading, the shares were trading at $0.2678 up 0.29 cents or 1.09 percent on the Nasdaq.