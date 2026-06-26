PowerBank Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

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WKN DE: A41C55 / ISIN: CA73933V1004

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26.06.2026 13:48:52

PowerBank Wins $2.95 Mln U.S. Federal Solar Project Contract

(RTTNews) - PowerBank Corporation (PBK), a clean energy company, said on Friday that its U.S. subsidiary, Abundant Solar Power Inc., has won a $2.95 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of the Army for a covered parking canopy solar project at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Farmingdale, New York.

The project includes a photovoltaic array, electric vehicle chargers and related infrastructure to provide on-site electricity and EV charging for the facility.

PowerBank said it has received approval to begin work on the project and will start engineering, procurement and construction activities.

The company said the contract is its first project for the U.S. federal government. The announcement follows recent solar and battery storage contracts awarded to Abundant Solar Power by New York state agencies.

Shares of PowerBank were surging more than 30% in pre-market trading after closing at $0.7301 on Thursday.

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