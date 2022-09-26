Powerbridge Technologies Announces Successful Launch of its Soccer Collectable NFTs on Ali Auction

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announced that the Company has obtained an exclusive right in China through a partnership with the World Football Collection to offer a series of soccer collectable NFTs on Ali Auction.

The soccer collectable NFTs had been launched on Ali Auction since September 20, 2020 with an accumulated views of over 240,000 from potential participants. The first batch of the NFTs were sold out within the first hour of the auction.

Ali Auction established by Alibaba Group, is one of the leading online auction marketplaces with more than 2,000,000 daily active users. Ali Auction connects and benefits from the largest e-commerce platform in China with more than 100 million users.

Stewart Lor, CEO of Powerbridge commented: "I am thrilled that we have successfully launched our NFTs on Ali Auction. We will continue to strive and expand our new business in metaverse applications and NFTs, and we anticipate continuous growth from our new business."

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) is a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, software applications and services for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

For more information, please contact ir@powerbeidge.com.

