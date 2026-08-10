Powerfleet Q1 Loss Narrows, Cuts FY27 Outlook, Now Expects Loss; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Powerfleet, Inc. (AIOT), a provider of artificial-intelligence-on-things, reported Monday narrower net loss in its first quarter with increased revenues. Further, the company trimmed fiscal 2027 outlook, now expecting a net loss, compared to income forecast earlier.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 15.87 percent, trading at $3.7100, after closing Friday's regular trading 6.8 percent higher.

In the first quarter, net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $8.44 million or $0.06 per share from prior year's loss of $10.23 million or $0.08 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.9 percent year-over-year to $21.5 million.

Total revenue increased 6.4 percent to $110.79 million from $104.12 million last year. High-value services revenue increased 9.1 percent to $94.3 million, and represented approximately 85 percent of total revenue.

Looking ahead, Powerfleet anticipates annualized fourth-quarter revenue of approximately $495 million, with adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 27 percent.

Further, the company updated fiscal 2027 guidance, reflecting the South African reprioritization.

The company now projects annual net loss to range from $6 million to $8 million, compared to previous estimate of net income between $4 million to $8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range from $111 million to $114 million, representing around 16 percent year-over-year growth and a margin of approximately 24 percent at the midpoint.

The previous estimate was for adjusted EBITDA of $122 million to $125 million, a growth of around 27 percent year-over-year, with margin to be 25 percent at the midpoint.

Revenue is now expected to range from $468 million to $473 million, representing approximately 6 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Previously, revenue was projected to be in the range of $485 million to $490 million, representing around 10 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Powerfleet further expects the revenue CAGR from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2028 to remain consistent with prior expectations, with stronger growth in fiscal 2028 fueled by the ramp of the South Africa project.

Powerfleet added that Paul Lalljie joins the firm this week as President & Chief Financial Officer following a role as a strategic finance advisor to the Company in recent months.

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