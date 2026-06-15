Powerfleet Q4 Loss Narrows, Sees Higher FY27 Results; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Powerfleet, Inc. (AIOT), a provider of artificial-intelligence-on-things, reported narrower loss in the fourth quarter, attributable to lower operating expenses and higher revenues. Further, the firm issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting higher adjusted EBITDA and revenues.

In the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.90 percent higher at $4.3000, after closing Friday's regular trading at 0.24 percent higher.

Net loss for the fourth quarter went down to $2.67 million from loss of $12.44 million on the same quarter last year. Net loss per share was $0.02 in 2026, compared to loss of $0.09 in the previous year.

Adjusted net income rose to $5.66 million, from $2.79 million a year ago. Adjusted net income per share increased to $0.04, from $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2026 was $26.43 million, compared to that of $18.66 million in the previous year.

Operating expenses dropped to $53.64 million, from $61.74 million in the prior year.

Total revenues rose 11% to $114.49 million from $103.64 million in the previous year.

Looking forward for the fiscal 2027, the company expects net income to be between $4 million to $8 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be between $122 million to $125 million, which reflects around 27 percent growth year-over-year. Margin is expected to be 25 percent at the midpoints of the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $485 million to $490 million, representing around 10 percent year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

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