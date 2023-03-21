21.03.2023 08:15:00

Powerful, natural and responsibly sourced in the Amazon: Clariant's Beracare™ CBA

As we count down to in-cosmetics Global 2023 in Barcelona, Clariant has unveiled its exciting active ingredient Beracare CBA, a complex blend of Amazon oils in which copaiba oil’s tremendous potential is boosted by passion fruit oil, both of which we are able to harvest sustainably.
30.09.22 Clariant Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14.07.22 Clariant Sell UBS AG
16.06.22 Clariant Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.06.22 Clariant Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.06.22 Clariant Neutral UBS AG

Clariant AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr Shs 14,40 -0,69%
Clariant AG (N) 17,72 0,00%

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich unentschlossen.

