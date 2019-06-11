Powerful Inertial Performance in a Compact Package; The LandMark™005 IMU with VELOX™ Technology

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LandMark™005 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), with low noise sensors, high speed VELOX™ technology and a SWaP-C design is perfect for control and stabilization applications demanding precision performance over a range of rugged environments. To meet demanding application environments, the LandMark™005 IMU is conditioned, modeled and user-configurable for easy system integration out of the box.

The LandMark™005 IMU features VELOX™ processing technology to minimize digital phase lag and enable high-speed output data rates (up to 10k Hz) for measurement accuracy and flexibility. These high-speed features are complemented by low noise gyros with an ARW of less than 0.0028°/sec/√Hz and low noise accelerometers with a VRW of less than 0.075mg/√Hz.

"The Gladiator Technologies' advantage starts with our focus on inertial sensor performance. Specialized test and calibration routines are performed at the system level to ensure all products meet specifications across time, temperature and environments," said Eric Yates, Business Development Manager. "In addition, we offer our unparalleled expertise and support to ensure customers take best advantage of product features and capabilities. System designers who are space and cost-limited but need superior MEMS IMU performance should take a close look at the LandMark™005 IMU."

A LandMark™005 IMU development kit is available to facilitate set-up, feature configuration, and data collection. Product details are available on the Gladiator Technologies website, http://www.gladiatortechnologies.com/landmark005imu. Sales inquiries can be routed through the contact page on the website http://www.gladiatortechnologies.com/contact or through one of the international support representatives also listed on the site at http://www.gladiatortechnologies.com/international-customers/.

About GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES:

GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES designs, manufactures and supports low-noise, high performance MEMS-based inertial measurement systems and sensors for aerial, land and marine applications. Design and manufacturing is performed on site and is certified to AS9100D.

Learn more about GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES at http://www.gladiatortechnologies.com

