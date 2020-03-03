POWERGEN International Announces Partnerships with Industry Association Powerhouses

TULSA, Okla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERGEN International is pleased to announce partnerships with the U.S. ENERGY STORAGE ASSOCIATION (ESA) and a renewed agreement with Electric Generating Systems Association (EGSA) for its 2020 event taking place December 8-10 in Orlando, FL.

The partnership with ESA will enhance coverage of energy storage and offer ESA members exposure to a broad range of energy education. This includes participation by ESA member companies in POWERGEN's content program through thought leadership, speaking opportunities and peer-to-peer discussion platforms around marketing, policy and technology.

"I am excited about the opportunities ahead with POWERGEN International and the Clarion North America Energy events, as the leader in the U.S. market connecting utilities, power producers, manufacturers and end-users in energy," ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman said. "Through our combined efforts, we can educate and inform even more of the industry on markets, policy and technology changes that will affect the electric power industry."

POWERGEN's renewed partnership with EGSA will include a dedicated pavilion in the exhibit hall (the On-site Power Pavilion, sponsored by EGSA) for members to display their products and services. While on-site, standby and emergency power generators continue to be a crucial part of the electricity mix, the gensets are taking on a growing role in distributed energy, and many are shifting from diesel to natural gas and upping their power density while improving emissions.

EGSA President, Kurt Summers said, "I am excited about the improvements to POWERGEN International and anticipate increased value for our members, as exhibitors and attendees."



The pavilion will be complemented by POWERGEN's dedicated on-site power educational track in the Conference Workshop program, along with a curated platform for connections and face-to-face meetings between manufacturers, OEMs, suppliers, distributors and power producers through POWERGEN's MATCH! and Connect programs.

"We are committed to designing an event experience to help energy professionals navigate the complex energy transition," said Stephanie Kolodziej, Portfolio Director for Clarion Events, North American Energy. "Part of how we intend to deliver on this promise is by partnering with world class associations like ESA and EGSA who are experts in their respective market sectors."

These two associations will join over 800 exhibitors including: ABB, AECOM, AKSA, American Fire Technologies, Black & Veatch, Clark Reliance Corporation, ComAp, Cummins, Doosan, FPT, Hilco, Hurst Boiler, Hytorc, Industronic, John Zink Hamworthy Combustion, MHPS, Origin Engines, Parker Hannifin, PIC Group, Power Engineers, Power Solutions International, Rentech Boiler Systems, SPX Flow, Teksan Generator, Sunbelt Transformer, Trystar, UMICORE Catalyst, Uniper, WEG Electric Corp and more at POWERGEN International 2020.

About U.S. ENERGY STORAGE ASSOCIATION (ESA):

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 190 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe.

ABOUT EGSA:

The Electrical Generating Systems Association (EGSA) is the world's largest organization exclusively dedicated to On-Site Power Generation. The Association is comprised of over 750 companies—Manufacturers, Distributor/Dealers, Contractors/Integrators, Manufacturer's Representatives, Consulting & Specifying Engineers, Service firms, End-Users and others—throughout the U.S. and around the world that make, sell, distribute and use On-Site Power generation technology and equipment, including generators, engines, switchgear, controls, voltage regulators, governors and much more.

About POWERGEN International and Clarion Energy:

POWERGEN International is the world's largest power generation event and the only U.S. face to face experience to discuss in-depth the challenges faced by all energy stakeholders in this ever-changing, complex industry.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2020 Annual Energy Outlook, while the share of renewable generation will increase, by 2050 conventional generation (coal, nuclear and natural gas) will still represent 61% of the total U.S. generation mix. POWERGEN International reflects the current energy mix with a strong offering for conventional and onsite power and looks to the future of integrating renewable energy.

POWERGEN International is organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion's largest portfolios.

