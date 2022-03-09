Powering HBCU Minds: 33rd Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Celebrates HBCU Academic Excellence

TORRANCE, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The journey to the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) National Championship Tournament is underway for more than 60 teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Now in its 33rd year, HCASC is America's premier academic competition among HBCUs, annually bringing together more than 300 HBCU students, coaches, presidents and institutional representatives for a tournament that uniquely combines educational and personal development experiences beyond the classroom. Students also form bonds with their fellow HBCU student competitors, creating "friends for life."

In this year's virtual HCASC National Championship Series, the March 13 preliminary rounds will narrow the field to the top 16 teams who will advance to the Playoffs on March 20. From there, the remaining eight teams will vie for the national championship title, April 10-12, with the opportunity to bring home the grand prize – a $75,000 institutional grant from Honda.

"Honda has been supporting the success and dreams of HBCU students for over three decades, and it all started with the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We applaud the students for their incredible dedication to preparing for HCASC and are excited to crown the 2022 HCASC national champion."

Honda Campus All-Star Challenge is a year-round program celebrating Black excellence and showcasing the academic talents of top HBCU students from across the country. Four-student teams face off in head-to-head competition and must quickly answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, math, the arts, pop culture, and sports. HCASC challenges students to expand their scope of knowledge on a wide range of topics while also helping to develop their leadership and collaboration skills. With the opportunity to compete against students from other HBCUs, participants network, build camaraderie and gain mentorship opportunities with HCASC alumni. Beyond the competition, Honda provides development seminars to help prepare students for success after graduation.

"Having coached HCASC teams at four HBCUs over the last two decades, I know first-hand the incredible impact Honda has on individual students and HBCUs alike," said Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College. "Participation in HCASC heightens an HBCU's scholastic profile, advances student engagement and leadership development, and truly cultivates relationships whereby students, faculty and staff within the HBCU community and beyond become 'friends for life.'"

The HCASC National Championship Series will stream live at HCASC.com. Tune in for the action on March 13 at 10 a.m. EST for the preliminary rounds. Sixteen teams will compete on March 20, setting the field of teams for the championship rounds, April 10-12.

Honda Hosts Virtual Seminars to Enhance Career Readiness

In addition to the tournament experience, HCASC participants are invited to join virtual development seminars aimed at increasing career readiness and student empowerment. Students will learn interview tips, resume writing best practices, and ways to prepare for post-graduation success. These seminars are being conducted in partnership with Honda Talent Acquisition and the African American Resource Collaborative (AARCH) Business Resource Group.

Did You Know?

North Carolina A&T State University will seek to defend its 2021 HCASC National Championship title.

will seek to defend its 2021 HCASC National Championship title. Morehouse College is the only school to qualify for all 32 HCASC National Championship Tournaments.

is the only school to qualify for all 32 HCASC National Championship Tournaments. Florida A&M University has won more national championships (8) than any other HBCU.

has won more national championships (8) than any other HBCU. Over 90% of student participants say that lifelong friendships are an important benefit of their HCASC participation.

There are 89 eligible HBCUs that can participate in HCASC, representing 20 states and the District of Columbia.

HCASC alumni are found across the globe, pursuing careers in science, engineering, medicine, media, aeronautics, education, industry, and government.

This year, Honda will provide nearly $400,000 in institutional grants to the participating HBCUs with many of the schools utilizing the grants to fund student scholarships. More than 145,000 scholars have competed in HCASC since the academic tournament was established in 1989.

To follow the teams as they compete for the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship, visit the HCASC Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Last year's games can be viewed on the HCASC YouTube channel .

Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities

For over 30 years, Honda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students through initiatives including the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These programs provide unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students, including meeting and networking with peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 200,000 students and awarded over $14 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its customers and associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that improve lives while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on the areas of education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

