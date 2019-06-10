PowerObjects recognized as Winner of 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year award for Customer Service is an outstanding achievement that speaks to the quality and skill of our staff throughout the organization," says Adam Borst, Customer Care Practice Director at PowerObjects. "We are excited about the future with all the new innovations Microsoft is developing for customer service."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PowerObjects was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 for Customer Service.

"Our Customer Service Center of Excellence (CoE) is a group of PowerObjects technology experts focused on all aspects of customer care, including Call Centers, Portals, Master Data Management, Integrations, Change Management, USD, and more," says Borst. "It enables us to continually expand our capabilities in this space and execute nimbly. This award is a direct result of not only our determined focus on the customer service workload, but the impact and expertise our Customer Service CoE brings to our customers, as well."

The Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service. It demands demonstrated business leadership and consistent customer success, with strong growth in new customer additions and cloud revenue while maintaining and growing the existing customer base.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

