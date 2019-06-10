PowerObjects Takes Home Multiple 2019 Global Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects today announced it has been named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning a global Partner of the Year award from Microsoft is a true honor," says Jim Sheehan, Senior Vice President at PowerObjects. "Winning two in a single year is a testament to the incredible effort our employees put forth every single day across all channels, verticals, horizontals, and workloads. We view ourselves as the very best in the industry, and these awards help to confirm that."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PowerObjects was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in both Financial Services and Dynamics 365 for Customer Service.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

