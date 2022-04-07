PowerUp Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 11, 2022

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (the "Company”) (NASDAQ: PWUPU) announced today that, commencing April 11, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and the warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbols "PWUP” and "PWUPW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "PWUPU.” Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About PowerUp Acquisition Corp.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The focus of the team is to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure, with a particular focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and new metaverse video gaming businesses. The management team is led by Bruce Hack, Jack Tretton, Michael Olson and Gabriel Schillinger. Mike Vorhaus serves as senior advisor.

