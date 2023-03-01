|
01.03.2023 06:45:16
powwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary
|
mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz/Cologne, 1 March 2023
mobilezone Deutschland is changing the trading name of powwow GmbH, to which the brands Sparhandy, Deinhandy, Handystar and High belong to mobilezone. This will underline its affiliation with the mobilezone Group and enhance the mobilezone brand in Germany.
The two strategic business segments mobilezone operates in Germany are for private customers with the brands Sparhandy, Deinhandy, Handystar and High while mobilezone handel is in charge of indirect B2B trade. The consolidation and concentration of the two business segments was concluded with the sale of the wholesale business in 2021. As a final step, the former powwow GmbH is changing its trading name to mobilezone GmbH in the spirit of the one company idea". Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Deutschland commented, "By changing the name, we have created a uniform brand image for our two business segments in Germany and also made their affiliation with the company visible. Among other things, this will make it easier from our point of view to recruit employees with the new brand as part of the 'employer branding'".
Contakt for media representatives:
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services, wholesale activities and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
About mobilezone Deutschland
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1571345
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1571345 01.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.23
|Korrigendum: Einladung zur Videokonferenz: Präsentation der Jahreszahlen 2022 der mobilezone Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|Einladung zur Videokonferenz: Präsentation der Halbjahreszahlen 2022 der mobilezone Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|Aus powwow wird mobilezone Umfirmierung der deutschen mobilezone Tochtergesellschaft (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|powwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|mobilezone Group with new management structure (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|mobilezone Gruppe mit neuer Führungsstruktur (EQS Group)
|
24.01.23
|mobilezone schliesst vorübergehend Shop am Zürcher Bellevue Wiedereröffnung im Sommer 2024 (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|Acquisition of Digital Republic AG and SIGA exchange GmbH completed (EQS Group)