powwow is now mobilezone - change in the trading name of mobilezone subsidiary

01.03.2023



PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz/Cologne, 1 March 2023 mobilezone Deutschland is changing the trading name of powwow GmbH, to which the brands Sparhandy, Deinhandy, Handystar and High belong to mobilezone. This will underline its affiliation with the mobilezone Group and enhance the mobilezone brand in Germany. The two strategic business segments mobilezone operates in Germany are for private customers with the brands Sparhandy, Deinhandy, Handystar and High while mobilezone handel is in charge of indirect B2B trade. The consolidation and concentration of the two business segments was concluded with the sale of the wholesale business in 2021. As a final step, the former powwow GmbH is changing its trading name to mobilezone GmbH in the spirit of the one company idea". Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Deutschland commented, "By changing the name, we have created a uniform brand image for our two business segments in Germany and also made their affiliation with the company visible. Among other things, this will make it easier from our point of view to recruit employees with the new brand as part of the 'employer branding'". Press release (PDF) Contakt for media representatives:

Martina Högger

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services, wholesale activities and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.

www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en About mobilezone Deutschland

The holding company mobilezone Deutschland GmbH covers the German business of mobilezone ltd, headquartered in Rotkreuz in Switzerland. mobilezone Deutschland owns the companies mobilezone handel GmbH and mobilezone GmbH, where all the e-commerce end-customer brands are concentrated. The latter are specialised in selling mobile communications agreements and mobile telephones in Germany. Indirect B2B trade is bundled centrally under the umbrella of mobilezone Handel GmbH. SIGA exchange GmbH conducts the telecommunications business at eleven bases of the US Army in Germany.

