Poxel Announces Availability of Its 2021 Universal Registration Document

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders, today announced that the Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the French market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF).

This document is available in English on the AMF’s website and on Poxel’s website www.poxelpharma.com in the Investors / Shareholder Information / Regulatory Documentation section (in English and in French).

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2021 Annual Financial Report, including the Management Report; and

the Report on Corporate Governance

This year, the Company’s URD includes a new version of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. This document reflects the review and evaluation of Poxel existing CSR actions performed in 2021, and describes its CSR strategy. The report will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors / Corporate-governance section.

Printed copies of the universal registration document are also available to the public free of charge and upon request at the Company’s headquarters located Immeuble Le Sunway, 259-261 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 69007 Lyon, France.

