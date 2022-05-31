Poxel Announces its Participation in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that the Poxel team will participate in several upcoming investor and scientific conferences in June 2022.

Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference (in person) - New York, New York, USA

Date: June 8-10, 2022

Thomas Kuhn, CEO and other members of the Poxel management team will be available for one-on-one in-person meetings on June 9-10, 2022. The Company presentation is scheduled for June 10 at 11:00am ET.



JMP Securities 2022 Life Science Conference (in person) - New York, New York, USA

Date: June 15-16, 2022

Thomas Kuhn, CEO and other members of the Poxel management team will be available for one-on-one in-person meetings on June 16, 2022. The Company presentation is scheduled for June 16 at 12:30pm ET.



2022 United Leukodystrophy Foundation Scientific Symposium - Itasca, Illinois, USA

Date: June 23-25, 2022

David Moller, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Poxel, will present on the Company’s adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) clinical program on Friday, June 24. Poxel is a sponsor of this scientific symposium.



8th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (in person) – Vienna, Austria

Date: June 25-28, 2022

Poxel will present an e-poster on its drug candidate PXL770 entitled: "Potential Therapeutic Utility of Direct AMP Kinase Activation for X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD)". Also, Sophie Bozec, PhD, Senior Vice President, R&D Pharmacology and Scientific Communication, will deliver a presentation: "Deuterium-Stabilized (R)-Pioglitazone, PXL065, for Treatment of X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD)”.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectives. For the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG® (Imeglimin), Poxel’s first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments from Sumitomo Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

