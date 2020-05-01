PPA Gives $3 Million in Financial Relief to Members Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With creative industries struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Professional Photographers of America announced Thursday that the association has eliminated membership dues for the months of May and June and created dramatic subsidies for its Imaging USA attendees. Imaging USA, the longest-running photographic convention in the United States, is scheduled for January 17-19, 2021, in Grapevine, Texas.

"The event sets the tone for the entire photographic year," PPA CEO David Trust says. In the past, Imaging USA has regularly hosted over 10,000 people. And while it's not clear if stay-at-home measures will still be place in January, Trust is optimistic: "Grapevine 2021 is our chance as a community to bounce back strong."

Following a special meeting of PPA's Board of Directors yesterday, the nonprofit announced its "In It Together" Assistance Program as a way to ease the burden of its members, who range from blossoming shutterbugs to industry giants. The full program includes:



A chat line dedicated to answering the public's questions about government assistance programs

The elimination of membership dues for two months (May and June)

A 73% deduction on Imaging USA registration fees

A $40 per night subsidy towards the cost of Imaging USA attendees' hotel rooms for up to 7 nights

A $30 education voucher to be used towards PPA's photographic workshops, photo competitions, and certification programs

In all, the association's relief plan provides over $3 million in benefits to its members. The nonprofit also unlocked its complete library of educational videos–normally accessible only to paying members—through May 31, 2020. With over 1,100 video tutorials covering topics from technical lighting to business development, this library is designed to guide photographers in their journey as artists and entrepreneurs.

"We've made some dramatic moves in our 152 year history," said PPA President Gregory Daniel. "None of them have been bigger than this 'In It Together' Assistance Program." Yet, for the nonprofit, helping the photographic community is nothing new. "From its first days in 1868, our organization has always stepped up to defend photographers. What we are doing now is just the latest evidence that there is no other association like PPA anywhere in the world."

For more information, visit PPA.com/InItTogether.

About PPA:

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA helps around 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and their consumers. To learn more, go to PPA.com.

