21.04.2022 22:17:41

PPG Industries Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $18 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $4.31 billion from $3.88 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $4.31 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.60 to $1.90

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PPG Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten