Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 22:17:05

PPG Industries Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $264 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $4.38 billion from $4.31 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $264 Mln. vs. $18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q1): $4.38 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15 Full year EPS guidance: $6.95 to $7.25

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PPG Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten