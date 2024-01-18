PPG Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $90 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $238 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $363 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $4.35 billion from $4.19 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $90 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $4.35 Bln vs. $4.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.87