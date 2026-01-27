PPG Industries Aktie
WKN: 852026 / ISIN: US6935061076
|
27.01.2026 22:25:46
PPG Industries Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $1.51 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.91 billion from $3.72 billion last year.
PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $302 Mln. vs. $2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.91 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!