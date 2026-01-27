PPG Industries Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $302 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPG Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $341 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $3.91 billion from $3.72 billion last year.

PPG Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $302 Mln. vs. $2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.91 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.