|
07.02.2022 14:18:12
PPG To Acquire Powder Coatings Business Of Arsonsisi - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) has entered into an agreement to acquire the powder coatings business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy. Also, PPG will acquire Arsonsisi's highly automated, small- and large-batch capable, powder manufacturing plant in Verbania, Italy.
PPG said the acquisition enables it to expand powder coatings offering in the EMEA region to include metallic bonding, one of the fastest growing markets for powder coatings often used in specialty finishes for automotive, appliance and general industrial applications.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PPG Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.01.22
|PPG Industries (PPG) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
19.01.22
|Ausblick: PPG Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: PPG Industries zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.21
|: PPG Industries downgraded to neutral from overweight at J.P. Morgan (MarketWatch)