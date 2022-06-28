|
28.06.2022 14:17:49
PPG To Increase Manufacturing Output
(RTTNews) - PPG (PPG) said the company will increase manufacturing output to meet rising demand for commercial aerospace aftermarket products. PPG is also investing in increased factory automation to enhance delivery times for aerospace coatings and sealants.
"With increased employment at our major U.S. manufacturing plants, we can boost our supply throughout our global network of 16 aerospace application support centers," said Dan Korte, PPG global vice president, Aerospace.
Also, the company plans to increase employment levels at its Huntsville, Ala. and Sylmar, Calif. manufacturing facilities by up to 20%.
