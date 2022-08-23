|
23.08.2022 14:51:39
PPG To Invest $11 Mln To Double Production Capacity Of Powder Coatings Plant In Mexico
(RTTNews) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) announced Tuesday that it will invest $11 million to double the production capacity of its powder coatings plant in San Juan del Rio, Mexico. The expansion project is expected to be completed by mid-2023 and will allow the plant to meet the expected future demand for powder coatings in Mexico.
The project will involve the installation of new production lines, upgrades to existing equipment and increased application capabilities. The increase in production will also allow PPG to locally manufacture new, innovative powder coatings products that are currently supplied from the U.S.
This expansion reaffirms PPG's confidence in Mexico and the strategic role of the San Juan del Rio site for the powder coatings business.
