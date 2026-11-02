PPHC Announces Acquisition Of Reevemark For Up To $80 Mln

(RTTNews) - Public Policy Holding Co., Inc. (PPHC.L), a global strategic communications provider, on Monday announced the acquisition of Reevemark LLC, a New York-based strategic communications firm, for a total consideration of up to $80 million.

The acquisition will be immediately earnings accretive to the Group. The consideration includes an initial payment of $28 million and additional contingent payments of up to $52 million, subject to Reevemark achieving certain performance targets.

The initial consideration of $28 million is expected to be paid on November 2, 2026, partly through the issuance of 135,744 new common shares to the sellers at $10.3136 per share, amounting to $1.4 million.

The remaining $26.6 million will be paid in cash, which is expected to be funded through a new credit facility.

The maximum contingent consideration of $52 million will be payable in a mix of cash and shares, subject to Reevemark achieving approximately 35% compound annual profit growth through 2031.

Looking forward, Reevemark expects unaudited full-year net revenue of $11.2 million and profit before tax of $3.9 million, after adjustments for PPHC's remuneration policy.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen PPHC's capabilities in litigation support, transactions, shareholder activism and crisis communications.

The acquisition was completed on November 1, 2026.

Reevemark will retain its name and operate as a standalone business within PPHC's TrailRunner International group.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.99 percent higher at 770.0 pence.