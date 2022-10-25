|
25.10.2022 14:15:00
PPI vs. CPI: Understanding The Producer Price Index And Consumer Price Index As An Investor
The PPI and CPI reports are critical indicators of where the economy is headed. Here's why investors need to pay attention to these reports. Hint: Both influence interest rates.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!