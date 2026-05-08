PPL Aktie

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WKN: 895250 / ISIN: US69351T1060

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08.05.2026 13:56:15

PPL Corporation Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $452 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $478 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $2.774 billion from $2.504 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $452 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.774 Bln vs. $2.504 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the earnings from ongoing operations of $1.90 to $1.98 per share, with a midpoint of $1.94 per share.

For fiscal 2025, PPL Corporation had reported earnings from ongoing operations of $1.81 per share.

In addition, PPL Corporation, said: “The company also reaffirmed its projection of 6% to 8% annual earnings-per-share (EPS) growth through at least 2029. The company expects to achieve compound annual growth near the top end of its targeted range through 2029 compared to 2025 actual ongoing earnings of $1.81 per share, with stronger growth beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2029.”

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