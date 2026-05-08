PPL Aktie
WKN: 895250 / ISIN: US69351T1060
|
08.05.2026 13:56:15
PPL Corporation Q1 Profit Advances
(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $452 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.
Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $478 million or $0.63 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $2.774 billion from $2.504 billion last year.
PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $452 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.774 Bln vs. $2.504 Bln last year.
Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the earnings from ongoing operations of $1.90 to $1.98 per share, with a midpoint of $1.94 per share.
For fiscal 2025, PPL Corporation had reported earnings from ongoing operations of $1.81 per share.
In addition, PPL Corporation, said: “The company also reaffirmed its projection of 6% to 8% annual earnings-per-share (EPS) growth through at least 2029. The company expects to achieve compound annual growth near the top end of its targeted range through 2029 compared to 2025 actual ongoing earnings of $1.81 per share, with stronger growth beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2029.”
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PPL Corp.
|
08.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert PPL-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in PPL von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.26
|Ausblick: PPL zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel PPL-Aktie: So viel hätte ein PPL-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert PPL-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in PPL von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: PPL zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert PPL-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine PPL-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert PPL-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein PPL-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel PPL-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in PPL von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu PPL Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PPL Corp.
|30,29
|-3,04%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit leichterer Tendenz ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen machen letztlich Verluste
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag nach. Die Wall Street legte am Freitag zu. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichneten zum Wochenende rote Vorzeichen.