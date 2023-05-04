|
04.05.2023 14:22:10
PPL Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $285 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.0% to $2.42 billion from $1.78 billion last year.
PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $285 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.42 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.65
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PPL Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.23
|PPL: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: PPL stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.23
|International PPL : Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
21.04.23
|International PPL : INPP increases and extends its debt facility (Investegate)