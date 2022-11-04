PPL Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $174 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.1% to $2.134 billion from $1.512 billion last year.

PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $174 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $2.134 Bln vs. $1.512 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 to $1.45