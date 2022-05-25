25.05.2022 22:15:00

PPL Corporation to Host Virtual Investor Day on June 9

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will host a virtual Investor Day on June 9 beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's business strategy and long-term financial outlook. The event follows completion of PPL's strategic repositioning today with the company successfully closing on its acquisition of The Narragansett Electric Company.

During the Investory Day, management will review PPL's overall strategy, clean energy strategy, capital investment plans, and plans to achieve competitive long-term earnings per share and dividend growth while maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the U.S. utility sector.

Investors and analysts may access the event through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://pplweb.investorroom.com. The accompanying slides will be posted along with the webcast and will be made available prior to the start of the event. A replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website within 24 hours after the event concludes.

About PPL Corporation

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

