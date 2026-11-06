PPL Aktie
WKN: 895250 / ISIN: US69351T1060
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06.11.2026 14:04:51
PPL Narrows FY26 Outlook Range - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, PPL Corp. (PPL) narrowed its ongoing earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 to a range of $1.92 to $1.96 per share from the prior forecast in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.
Looking ahead, PPL provided a 2027 earnings forecast range of $2.06 to $2.14 per share.
PPL also raises its long-term annual earnings per share growth target to 7 to 9 percent through at least 2030 with growth expected to be in the top half of the target range, from the prior forecast of 6 to 8 percent.
Further, the company also plans $25 billion capital plan for 2027 to 2030, resulting in average annual rate base growth of 10% over the period. This is $2 billion higher than its prior 2026-2029 plan, primarily reflecting an additional natural gas combined-cycle unit to support large-load growth in Kentucky.
The company projects these investments to drive average annual rate base growth of 10% from 2026 through 2030.
The company also continues to see $12 billion to $16 billion of potential additional generation investment through 2032, with Pennsylvania and Kentucky opportunities to drive PPL's earnings per share CAGR to 9%+ from 2026 to 2030.
In Friday's pre-market trading, PPL is trading on the NYSE at $36.65, up $0.64 or 1.78 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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