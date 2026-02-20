PPL Sees EPS Growth In FY26; Boosts Dividend 4.6%; Shares Down 3.9% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, PPL Corp. (PPL) said it expects earnings for the full-year 2026 in a range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.

PPL also extended its 6 to 8 percent annual earnings per share growth target through 2029, with growth expected to be in the top half of the targeted range through at least 2029 off of 2025 actual ongoing earnings of $1.81 per share, with stronger growth beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2029.. In addition, the company increased planned infrastructure investments to $23 billion from 2026 through 2029, compared to the prior plan of $20 billion from 2025 to 2028.

PPL also announced a 4.6 percent increase in its quarterly common stock dividend, raising the dividend to $0.2850 per share from $0.2725 per share, payable April 1, 2026, to shareowners of record as of March 10, 2026.

As part of its updated business plan and increased capital investment program, the company now targets annual dividend growth of 4% to 6% to support reinvestment.

In Friday's pre-market trading, PPL is trading on the NYSE at $35.54, down $1.43 or 3.87 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com