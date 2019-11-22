22.11.2019 15:15:00

PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Jan. 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Nov. 22, of $0.4125 per share, payable Jan. 2, 2020, to shareowners of record as of Dec. 10, 2019.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: 

For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997


For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-to-pay-quarterly-stock-dividend-jan-2-300963775.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester erwartet -- ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinig
Die Wall Street dürfte am Freitag höher tendieren. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung freundlich. In Deutschland greifen Anleger zögerlich zu. Die asiatischen Indizes kamen vor dem Wochenende auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB