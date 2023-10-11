PR_Nexity implements a share buyback programme

NEXITY IMPLEMENTS A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Paris, 11 October 2023, 7.30 am CET

Nexity has announced the implementation of a round of share buybacks, as part of the share buyback programme authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of 16 May 2023. The buyback mandate, which is granted to investment services provider BNP PARIBAS EXANE, is for a maximum amount of €5.8 million.

This initiative follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to allow share buy-back in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution potentially caused by the vesting of free shares allocated to the Group’s employees.

NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER

With 8,500 employees and €4.7 billion in revenue in 2022, Nexity is France’s leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose, "Life together”, expresses our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fourth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.

Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.

CONTACTS

Géraldine Bop – Head of Financial communication / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56

Anne-Sophie Lanaute – Head of Investor Relations and Financial communication / +33 (0)6 58 17 24 22

investorrelations@nexity.fr

Attachment