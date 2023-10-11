|
11.10.2023 07:30:00
PR_Nexity implements a share buyback programme
NEXITY IMPLEMENTS A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME
Paris, 11 October 2023, 7.30 am CET
Nexity has announced the implementation of a round of share buybacks, as part of the share buyback programme authorised at the Shareholders’ Meeting of 16 May 2023. The buyback mandate, which is granted to investment services provider BNP PARIBAS EXANE, is for a maximum amount of €5.8 million.
This initiative follows on from the Board of Directors’ decision to allow share buy-back in the proportion necessary to offset the dilution potentially caused by the vesting of free shares allocated to the Group’s employees.
NEXITY – LIFE TOGETHER
With 8,500 employees and €4.7 billion in revenue in 2022, Nexity is France’s leading comprehensive real estate operator, with a nationwide presence and business operations in all areas of real estate development and services. Our strategy as a comprehensive real estate operator is designed to serve all our clients: individuals, companies, institutional investors and local authorities. Our corporate purpose, "Life together”, expresses our commitment to creating sustainable spaces, neighbourhoods and cities that let our clients connect and reconnect. Nexity has been ranked France’s number-one low-carbon project owner by BBCA for the fourth year in a row, is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), was included in the Best Workplaces 2021 ranking and was awarded Great Place to Work® certification in September 2022.
Nexity is listed on the SRD, Euronext’s Compartment A and the SBF 120.
CONTACTS
Géraldine Bop – Head of Financial communication / +33 (0)6 23 15 40 56
Anne-Sophie Lanaute – Head of Investor Relations and Financial communication / +33 (0)6 58 17 24 22
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NEXITYAct. Cat-A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NEXITYAct. Cat-A-
|13,55
|1,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX knüpft an Vortagesgewinne an -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kommt es unterdessen zu einer Konsolidierung. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.