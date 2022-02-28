28.02.2022 22:33:24

PRA Group Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.3 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $29.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $256.9 million from $273.9 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $34.3 Mln. vs. $29.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $256.9 Mln vs. $273.9 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PRA Group Incmehr Nachrichten