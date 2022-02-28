PRA Group Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.3 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $29.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $256.9 million from $273.9 million last year.

PRA Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $34.3 Mln. vs. $29.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $256.9 Mln vs. $273.9 Mln last year.