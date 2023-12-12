PRA Group Leaders Earn Women in Business Achievement Awards

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two PRA Group leaders were among 19 women Inside Business honored last night during its annual Women in Business Achievement Awards. Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer LaTisha Tarrant and Vice President of Global Communication and External Affairs Giovanna Genard were each celebrated for their impact in their fields and communities.

For 21 years, Inside Business' Women in Business Achievement Awards have recognized women who are trailblazers throughout the region.

"I am both humbled and thrilled to be recognized alongside these women, each of whom exemplify excellence across a variety of roles and organizations," said Tarrant.

With its global headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), is a publicly traded global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans.

As the company's general counsel and CHRO, Tarrant oversees global legal matters; advises the PRA Group Board of Directors; leads global human resources operations as well as talent recruitment, development and retention; and advances PRA Group's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Tarrant also serves on the board of directors for Sentara Healthcare and as President of the Middle Atlantic Chapter of the Society for Corporate Governance.

Recently promoted to Vice President of Global Communication and External Affairs, Genard leads PRA Group's unified marketing, public relations, internal communication and corporate events program in the Americas, Europe and Australia to increase brand reputation and awareness. She also advances PRA Group's community impact mission, including company-wide philanthropic giving and nonprofit volunteer strategy. Genard co-founded and co-chairs REYES (Remote Experience for Young Engineers and Scientists), a global virtual STEM education and mentoring program. She serves on the executive boards of the Greater Norfolk Corporation and the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation, as well as on the RVA757 Connects Board of Directors and as a mentor to college students and other professionals in her field.

"Making an impact in local and global communities and helping them grow and thrive is of great importance to me, and each of the women recognized on this list are making strides to bring that vision to reality through their leadership," said Genard. "It is an honor to be recognized among them."

Read the full 2023 Women in Business Achievement Awards edition at https://www.pilotonline.com/2023/12/11/inside-business-recognizes-2023-women-in-business-honorees/

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 641-0558

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-leaders-earn-women-in-business-achievement-awards-302012771.html

SOURCE PRA Group