Practice EHR Named as Top 10 Medical Practice Management Solution Providers 2019 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Practice EHR, a leading provider of cost-effective, cloud-based medical practice solutions, has taken the top spot on Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top 10 Medical Practice Management Solution Providers 2019 list.

"We are honored to be named to Healthcare Tech's list," said Khurshid Mughal, CEO of Practice EHR. "It demonstrates to us that the industry is seeing the value that Practice EHR's products and services bring to medical practices. We take great pride in producing the best solutions for our clients at a cost-effective price."

Practice EHR was shortlisted among the best vendors and consultants in the healthcare industry by a panel of experts, technology leaders and Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine board members for the "Top 10 Medical Practice Management Solution Providers 2019." Healthcare Tech Outlook's Top 10 list is available at https://www.practiceehr.com/news.

Practice EHR provides inexpensive, yet comprehensive cloud-based solutions designed to meet the specialty-specific needs of medical practices, mobile healthcare and long-term care. The suite of solutions and services include electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management and a fully-integrated clearinghouse.

Healthcare industry trends indicate that medical practices are losing money due to expensive, complicated systems that are inefficient. Practice EHR provides a fully-integrated solution with a simple workflow that is built for the unique needs of a variety of specialties. The company's solutions enable medical practices to deliver effective patient care and help them be more profitable and efficient.

"We take pride in honoring Practice EHR for providing user-friendly and efficient solutions which enables the customers to spend quality time with their patients," said Alex D'Souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Tech Outlook. "Practice EHR allows practices to leverage a simplified workflow and the latest cloud-based technology, while decreasing overhead costs."

About Practice EHR

Practice EHR is a leading provider of cost-effective, cloud-based medical practice solutions that simplify workflows for effective patient care and financial and operational success. From electronic health records to practice management and revenue cycle management, Practice EHR provides integrated, specialty-specific solutions to more than 1,000 physicians in medical practices, long term care and home healthcare. For more information about Practice EHR, please visit http://www.PracticeEHR.com, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

About Healthcare Tech Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Healthcare Tech Outlook is a print magazine, which features CIOs, ITVPs, CTOs, and other decision makers sharing their insights and perspective on healthcare industry. A panel of experts, technology leaders and board members of Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine has finalized the "Top 10 Medical Practice Management Solution Providers 2019" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants in the healthcare industry. For more info, visit: http://www.healthcaretechoutlook.com.

