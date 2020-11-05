Practice Labs helps half-a-million people gain confidence in their hands-on digital skills

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Labs, the IT competency hub, has now provided more than half-a-million people with the means to improve their hands-on digital and IT skills.

The company delivers cloud-based access to live virtual computers and devices where people can practice their fundamental digital skills – whether just for personal use in the workplace or to try their hand at mastering core IT-specific tasks.

Ricky Doyle, CEO of Practice Labs said:

"In 2018 we defined our company vision: 'To help 1,000,000 users improve their hands-on IT skills by 2023'. We're excited to already be half-way there after just two years.

"The demand for remote experiential learning continues to grow. Whatever type of skill you're trying to master, practice makes perfect. But when it comes to digital skills, it isn't always possible to access the software and systems you need to achieve that hands-on experience. Most businesses can't risk allowing their employees to experiment on live business critical systems and schools and colleges often lack the time, resources and funding required to build and maintain their own live-lab environments for students to use.

"The digital skills gap is widening, but the talent pool is shrinking. If we want to address this global shortage we need to give people an opportunity to gain the work-ready digital skills employers want – and help companies grow their own IT talent; providing them with a way to identify, upskill and reskill existing employees who may have a hidden aptitude for IT".

About Practice Labs

Practice Labs is an IT competency hub – supporting IT certification, work readiness, IT skill development, career progression and digital literacy. Live, hands-on Practice Labs and Exam Preps allow users to:

Practice IT within a safe, live-lab environment.

Prove IT skills to assessors and employers

Do IT to build confidence and gain mastery.

