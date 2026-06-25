Pledge Petroleum Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DNVK / ISIN: US72909F1075

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25.06.2026 14:03:27

Prairie Operating Promotes CFO Gregory Patton To CEO, Appoints Michael Shelly As Next CFO

(RTTNews) - Prairie Operating Co. (PROP), an independent energy company, Thursday announced that it has promoted its Chief Financial Officer, Gregory Patton, to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Patton will take over from Rich Frommer who has been acting as the interim CEO and President of the company, after the co-founder and previous CEO resigned from the company in March.

Prior to becoming CFO, Gregory Patton had served as the company's Executive Vice President, Commercial Development from November 2024 through March 2025, and began his employment with the firm in March 2024.

To fill the gap left by Patton, the company has appointed Michael Shelly as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Shelly served as a Managing Director within Citigroup's Natural Resources Group and was the head of the Investment Banks Denver and Calgary offices.

In pre-market activity, PROP shares were trading at $0.67, up 2.22% on the Nasdaq.

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