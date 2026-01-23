23.01.2026 03:35:09

Praetorian Acquisition Corp Prices IPO Of 22 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Praetorian Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and begin trading tomorrow, January 23, 2026, under the ticker symbol "PTORU." Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments.

Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PTOR" and "PTORW," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2026.

The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
