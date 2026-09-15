Rara Terra Minerals Aktie

Rara Terra Minerals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: CA75382L1031

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15.09.2026 14:23:41

Pratt & Whitney Picks Hermeus To Manufacture F100-PW-229 Engines

(RTTNews) - Pratt & Whitney, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, and venture-backed defense aviation company Hermeus, announced Tuesday a Production License Agreement authorizing Hermeus to manufacture F100-PW-229 engines, one of the U.S. military's most widely fielded fighter propulsion systems.

Pratt & Whitney's F100 engine powers Hermeus' Quarterhorse aircraft. The engine has done more than 32 million flight hours and has earned its place as one of the world's most trusted fighter engines.

The agreement strengthens the U.S. defense industrial base by creating a new qualified production source for the F100 engine.

It also accelerates Quarterhorse aircraft production and expands U.S. production capacity to build combat-proven fighter engines to meet growing customer demand.

Hermeus will produce the engines using its rapid-build production model while adhering to Pratt & Whitney's global standards for quality, safety and site-activation.?

Hermeus' Quarterhorse aircraft achieved supersonic flight earlier this year, making it the world's first privately developed unmanned supersonic jet.

The F100 has powered the U.S. Air Force's F-15 and F-16 fighter jets for more than five decades and is recognized for its unmatched performance and reliability.

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