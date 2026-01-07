Praxis Precision Medicines Aktie

Praxis Precision Medicines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QD9H / ISIN: US74006W1080

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 07:37:04

Praxis Precision Prices $575 Mln Public Offering At $260/shr

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 2.21 million shares of stock at $260 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 8.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 331,800 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company said that the gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $575 million before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.

On Wednesday, the Praxis Precision had closed at $272.90, 4.02 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 5.35 cents lesser before ending the trade at $267.55.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Praxis Precision Medicines Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen