Praxis Tech announces its latest PSP integration with VirtualPay

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualPay is the latest PSP to join the array of Praxis Tech solutions that provides additional benefits to online business partners in growing their approved sales and increasing deposits for websites within the realm of online payments.

Whether you're an online business that is looking to launch a new venture or upscale an existing one, the collaboration between VirtualPay and Praxis Tech will supply you with the necessary tools to expand globally and use VirtualPay to capture a greater market opportunity with ease.

VirtualPay is an established payment service provider offering multiple payment solutions with acquiring banks on a global scale. They have been able to pave their way through some challenging markets such as GCC, SEA, LATAM, and Africa.

Praxis Tech continues leading the way by further enhancing its PSP network that will allow businesses to scale their operations to new emerging markets. Praxis Tech is a payments management platform that offers PCI level 1-compliance smart cashier solutions, a customizable checkout page, and a single admin interface that provides any online business to access hundreds of payment service providers (PSP) options and alternative payment method (APM) connections. The user-friendly API of Praxis enables a coherent integration with new PSPs like VirtualPay.

Joshua Garth Slatem, Head of Payment Optimization at Praxis comments, "We're proud to announce the addition of VirtualPay to Praxis Tech. Teaming up with VirtualPay gives our merchants the chance to strengthen their position in exciting markets and easily penetrate new ones, that's a top priority here at Praxis. Merchants targeting the emerging markets can benefit from our new partnership by routing their transactions via VirtualPay effortlessly."

